Tanker With Thousands Of Gallons Of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley

A tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Town of Esopus, at Old Post Road and Maple Street, on Thursday, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office

A sticky situation was averted when a tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of tar overturned on a Hudson Valley roadway.

Emergency crews in Ulster County were called just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, with reports of an overturned semi-truck with a tanker trailer in the Town of Esopus, at the intersection of Old Post Road and Maple Street.

By the time deputies arrived the truck driver, identified as a 58-year-old man from Freehold in Greene County, had extricated himself from the cab, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was treated by medics at the scene before being transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no passengers in the truck and no other reports of injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that the driver had attempted to make a right-hand turn when the trailer tank struck a culvert, causing it to capsize, pulling the truck with it.

Officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and a hazmat unit from the Kingston Fire Department were brought in over concerns of a possible hazardous spill.

However, the tank holding the tar remained intact and no hazardous materials were spilled, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

