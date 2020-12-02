Tanker Truck Fire Breaks Out Near High School In Area

An oil tanker fire tied up traffic for several hours near an area high school.

The oil tanker caught fire at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 on South Highland Avenue in Ossining near the high school, officials said. The incident caused severe traffic problems on Route 9A and in the surrounding areas.

Police said that the fire caused traffic diversions between Main Street and Walker Avenue. The fire was ultimately determined to be mechanical and did not ignite any gasoline in the tanker.

One lane each on South Highland Avenue was reopened by approximately 11 p.m., and traffic was moving smoothly in time for the morning commute.

