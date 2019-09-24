Contact Us
Tainted Cocaine Suspected In Multiple Deaths In Westchester, NYC

Kathy Reakes
Yonkers Police along with the NYPD are attempting to track a batch of tainted cocaine that has killed five people.
Yonkers Police along with the NYPD are attempting to track a batch of tainted cocaine that has killed five people. Photo Credit: Pixabay

After five deaths related to tainted cocaine in Westchester and New York City, police are working to identify the person responsible for distributing the deadly substance before more die.

The first Yonkers death of a 38-year-old man took place on Friday, Sept. 20, the second, a 40-year-old man, died on King Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 21, said Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

The three others took place in the Woodlawn area of the Bronx, Politopoulos said.

Police believe all the cases may be related to the same source of cocaine.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the NYPD and local law enforcement resources, are actively investigating these deaths and working to identify and apprehend the people responsible for distributing this apparent deadly substance, Politopoulos said.

"Community members are advised never to ingest unknown or un-prescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs – the results can be fatal," he added.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS (8477).

All calls may remain anonymous and confidential.

