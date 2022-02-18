Suspects Wanted By FBI Apprehended After Chase, Crash In Area

Four suspects wanted by the FBI are in custody after taking police in Westchester on a brief chase and crashing under a Metro-North overpass, authorities announced.

The Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted the New Rochelle Police Department that a vehicle driven by suspects wanted by the FBI was driving through the city in the area of North Avenue and Huguenot Street.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the call to the department came at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Coyne said that officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it; however, the driver attempted to evade police and a short pursuit ensued that ended when the vehicle crashed into another on Webster Avenue under the Metro-North train tracks.

All four suspects were apprehended and are being held for the FBI, Coyne said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck did not report any injuries, though he sought treatment at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released by the FBI.

This is a developing story. Checkback to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.