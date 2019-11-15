Contact Us
Suspects On Loose After Home Invasion In Area

Joe Lombardi
Suspects are on the loose following a home invasion in the area.
Suspects are on the loose following a home invasion in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay

It happened in Orange County on Thursday, Nov. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. on Hill Road in the town of Mount Hope, state police said.

An early investigation revealed that unknown persons entered a residence without the homeowners' permission and left with an unknown amount of currency.

An ongoing investigation by New York State Police in Middletown along with the Mount Hope Police Department has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.

