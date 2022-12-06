Suspects In Stolen Vehicle Escape Officers After Dangerous Hudson Valley Chase, Police Say

Two masked men driving a stolen BMW from Long Island were able to escape justice after a lengthy chase in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 5, around 10:30 a.m., police in Harrison became aware of a stolen 2021 BMW X5 that was entering the town on Union Avenue in the area of West Street. The vehicle had been stolen from a home in Nassau County on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the suspects had stolen the keys from a victim's home, according to Harrison Police.

Following this, police were attempting to track down the vehicle when a resident of West Street reported that two masked men had entered their open garage and were trying to steal a car, and had then fled when they saw the resident on the phone with police, authorities said.

Police soon tracked down the vehicle that the suspects were driving and attempted to pull them over. However, the vehicle refused to stop and fled down Union Avenue towards the Hutchinson River Parkway, almost colliding with a Harrison Police cruiser in the process, according to police.

Police then gave chase, pursuing the stolen BMW down the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway for several minutes until the decision was made to stop the chase because it had posed a risk to public safety, authorities said.

Police are still looking for the suspects. In the meantime, they reminded residents to keep their property safe.

"We also remind you to keep your vehicle, home, and garage, secure at all times," police said.

