Suspects At Large After Victims Assaulted, Robbed In Area, Police Say

Police are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the area.

The incident happened in the Ulster County village of New Paltz at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to the New Paltz Police Detective Division.

Investigators said police received a report that the assault happened on North Front Street.

Responding officers determined that two female suspects assaulted the victims and stole their belongings.

The suspects fled the scene, traveling south toward Main Street, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 845-255-1357.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.