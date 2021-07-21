Suspects At Large After Rockland County Pharmacy Burglary, Police Say

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a burglary at an area pharmacy where the suspects sought drugs, authorities said.

Police in Rockland County said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, suspects broke into NeighboRx on North Middletown Road in Pearl River by breaking the glass on the front door and gaining illegal entry to the pharmacy.

According to police, multiple suspects all wore hoodies to conceal their identities, and the initial investigation found that they were targeting narcotics.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or may have additional information has been asked to contact investigators at the Orangetown Police Department by calling (845) 359-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.