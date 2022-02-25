Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Suspect Throws Brick Through State Police Barracks In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The Somes state police barracks.
The Somes state police barracks. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Despite a full-out search including helicopters, a suspect who threw a brick through the window of a  state police barracks in the Hudson Valley managed to escape.

The incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 24 Northern Westchester at the State Police Somers Barracks, located at 295 Route 100 during the evening hours.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, the suspect was on an ATV when they threw the brick and despite a large search by troopers and area police, they managed to escape detection.

Hicks said anytime a search goes on for a certain time period, helicopters are used.

Some residents in the Somers area took to Facebook and social media wondering why there were helicopters and a heavy police presence in the area.

