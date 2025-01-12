Suspect Nabbed In Newburgh Stewart's Shop Armed Robbery

An 18-year-old area resident was arrested for an alleged armed robbery at an area store.

Micke C. Fields, of Clintondale, was arrested on Thursday by the Town of Newburgh Police and charged with an armed robbery that took place around 5:30 a.m. at the Stewart's Shop on Route 52 in Newburgh, said the Newburgh Police Department.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the URGENT Task Force, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

