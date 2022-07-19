Suspect Nabbed In Gunpoint Robbery At Apartment Complex In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A suspect is behind bars after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

In Dutchess County, police in the Town of Poughkeepsie were called to the Manchester Gardens Apartments on Rhobella Drive at around 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, with reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told police a man had brandished a handgun and demanded property.

Officers eventually spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was leaving the apartment complex.

The occupants of the car ignored officers’ commands and fled the area, police said.

Not long after, the same vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Taft Avenue that sent several people from the uninvolved car to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Following the crash, the suspect led officers on a brief foot pursuit before he was finally arrested. Police identified him as Joseph Faircloth, age 38, of Schenectady.

He was charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Faircloth was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and ordered held at the Dutchess County jail without bail as he has three prior felony convictions.

