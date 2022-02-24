Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hudson Valley Hit-Run Crash

A Westchester man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

Carlos Riera-Ortiz, age 41, has been arrested by White Plains Police in connection with the crash that took place on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to police, Riera-Ortiz, of White Plains, faces two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident including death.

During the crash, officers reported that Ricardo Oxa-Cutipa, age 44, and a 37-year-old man were walking west on East Post Road when they were hit.

Oxa-Cutipa died from his injuries.

The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police reportedly recovered Riera-Ortiz’s vehicle, which had front-end damage and no windshield.

