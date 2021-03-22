Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Residents Become Dizzy After Opening 'Suspicious' Package In Rockland
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Bank Robbery, Carjacking In Area

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man for allegedly robbing a bank, carjacking, and fleeing police.
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man for allegedly robbing a bank, carjacking, and fleeing police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an Orange County bank after a pursuit with state police.

Dutchess County resident Leonard Dolson, age 45, of Beekman, was arrested around 9:42 p.m., on Friday, March 19, after state police in Orange County assisted the Village of Goshen Police Department with a bank robbery on Main Street in the village of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following the robbery, state police were provided with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used. Troopers learned that the suspect vehicle, a Honda Civic, was stolen via a carjacking from the city of Newburgh at approximately 3:30 p.m. the same day, Nevel said.

At around 9:42 p.m. troopers located the vehicle at Long Mountain Circle. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Dolson refused to stop, Nevel added.

The vehicle continued south in the northbound lanes on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Northbound traffic was stopped with the assistance of multiple Rockland County police agencies. 

The vehicle eventually cut across the median and continued south in the southbound lanes exiting at exit 14 onto Willow Grove Road, where it stopped in the middle of the road and Dolson fled on foot down an embankment and into a ravine, Nevel said.

A trooper along with two Stony Point police officers caught Dolson as he was running through a stream. During the foot pursuit, the trooper saw Dolson dump money in the woods, Nevel said.

The money was secured and turned over to the Village of Goshen Police Department. 

During the pursuit, two troopers were injured and were taken to Nyack Hospital where they were treated and released. 

Dolson was extradited by the scene from the bottom of the ravine and transported to Nyack Hospital where he was charged by the state police and then handed over to Village of Goshen Police.

Dolson was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and reckless endangerment. He was later additionally charged with DWI, reckless driving, and fleeing a police officer.

