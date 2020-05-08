Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 'We're Finally Ahead Of This Virus,' Cuomo Says, Sharing Data On Locales Of New Cases
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Armed Robbery At Greenburgh Gas Station

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who allegedly robbed a Westchester gas station at gunpoint before fleeing with cash has been apprehended, police announced.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Mobil gas station located at 381 Knollwood Road in Greenburgh, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The suspect, identified as Mokosh Wilson, 21, of Yonkers, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and safe, Powell said.

He then fled on foot, with the proceeds, east onto Tarrytown Road, according to Powell.

Patrol Officers canvassed the immediate area, assisted by the Westchester County Police and K9 unit without finding the suspect.

Wilson was arrested on Friday, May 8 and charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C Felony. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon.

Greenburgh Police detectives were assisted by members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Yonkers Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.