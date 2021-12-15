Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing Another Woman At Area Billiard's Cafe, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Juliet Billiard Cafe at 5 Raymond Ave. in Poughkeepsie.
Juliet Billiard Cafe at 5 Raymond Ave. in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman in the throat in the rear parking lot of an area billard's cafe.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrested Dutchess County resident, Krystal Perez, age 31 of the City of Poughkeepsie, in connection with the incident which took place on Sunday, Dec. 12.

According to police, officers responded to Juliet Billiard Cafe at 5 Raymond Ave., for a call regarding a woman stabbed in the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

She is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and is in critical condition, officials said.

Perez was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

She is being held at the Dutchess County Jail.

