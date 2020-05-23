Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Day Now Set For Hudson Valley Reopening
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Haverstraw Man Fatally Gunned Down In Broad Daylight

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been apprehended after a 32-year-old man was found shot to death on a street in Rockland.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, said the Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, an unidentified man from Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim was rushed to Nyack Hospital by Nyack Ambulance and Medic 5, where he was later pronounced dead,

Late Saturday morning, May 23, Orangetown Police announced the suspect was apprehended earlier in the morning in Maryland.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently being held by the Maryland State Police. Orangetown detectives are on the scene in Maryland.

Further details will be released Saturday afternoon, police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.