Suspect Nabbed After Fatal Stabbing Of 22-Year-Old In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for the alleged stabbing murder of another area man during a dispute.

The incident took place in Orange County. around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 in the city of Middletown when police received a call for a dispute with weapons involved.

According to Lt. Jeffery Thoelen, of the Middletown Police, when officers responded to the area of 9 Maryland Ave., for a report of a dispute that possibly involved weapons they were flagged down by several people inside of a 2014 Acura four-door sedan, who said they needed assistance with a passenger inside of the vehicle who had been stabbed in the chest.

Middletown officers immediately removed the victim, identified as Nicholas Lacatena, age 22, of Campbell Hall, from the vehicle, and administered CPR until he was transported via Mobile Life Support Ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Thoelen said.

The initial reports from witnesses indicated that another man, identified as Eusten Coppin, age 23, of the city of Middletown, had retreated into the residence at 9 Maryland Ave., he added.

Officers established a perimeter and unsuccessfully attempted to contact Coppin inside.

Officers then entered and cleared the residence with assistance from the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

An investigation found that the two men had an ongoing dispute that is believed to have led to the stabbing, Thoelen said.

Around 9:230 a.m., Sunday, Coppin was located in the town of Thompson and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held for arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.