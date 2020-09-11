Suspect Nabbed After Assaulting, Choking Woman Walking Home In Rockland, Police Say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was assaulted in Rockland County.

The incident on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 p.m. in Spring Valley.

Police say the woman reported being attacked from behind and thrown to the ground while she was walking home on Van Orden Avenue. The woman said she was then choked.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, a Spring Valley Police patrol unit located a man fitting the suspect's description.

The person was interviewed and police say he admitted to the attack, saying the woman "looked at him" and that made him 'lose his mind," police said.

Daniel Pulla-Pillco, 23, of Spring Valley, was charged with second-degree strangulation, arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail on $15,000 bond.

