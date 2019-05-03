Suspect In Violent Home Invasion Tracked Down In Rockland

After six months of investigation and hunting, police got the man wanted in an alleged violent home invasion and assault in Rockland County.

Russell Steward, of New Jersey, was arrested Thursday, May 2, and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree assault in connection with a violent home invasion that took place in Piermont six months ago, said Piermont Chief Michael O'Shea.

During the invasion, that took place in board daylight, Steward pushed through the door of a Piermont home, and forced a woman against the wall and threatened her, O'Shea said.

The woman, who was able to later to identify Steward in a photo, suffered injuries to the back of her head, the chief added.

"This was great work by our officers," the chief said. "We can't have these violent, dangerous individuals on our streets."

Stweard was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

