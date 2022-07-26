Suspect Caught After Man Beaten In Main Street Robbery In Hudson Valley

A 42-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been charged with a brutal beating and robbery of another man.

The incident took place in the city of Poughkeepsie around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Police became aware of the attack when officers were flagged down in the area of Main and Cherry streets by the victim who said he had been punched and thrown to the ground and robbed of $20, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

After the attack, the suspect ran north on Rose Street. After the description of the suspect was given out over the radio other officers located the suspect behind 17 Rose St., Clark said.

He was identified by the victim as being the person who punched and threw him on the ground and took $20 from his pocket, he added.

The suspect, David Patterson, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with:

Robbery

Assault

False personation (for providing officers with a fake name).

Patterson was held pending his arraignment.

