Suspect At Large After Shooting Outside Orange County Restaurant/Bar

Police are searching for a man who fired multiple shots outside a bar in the area.

The incident took place at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Orange County.

No one was injured, according to police, but two vehicles were reportedly struck multiple times by bullets outside Whispers Bar and Grill in Wallkill.

According to a witness, the unidentified shooter is a black man with a thin build and dreadlocks who stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, Town of Wallkill Police said.

He was reportedly wearing a black hat, skinny jeans and a white belt at the time of the incident and fled the scene in a charcoal gray Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Wallkill detectives at 845-692-6757.

