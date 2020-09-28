Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Found Dead Outside Bank In Area
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Shooting Outside Orange County Restaurant/Bar

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Whispers in Wallkill.
Whispers in Wallkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who fired multiple shots outside a bar in the area.

The incident took place at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Orange County. 

No one was injured, according to police, but two vehicles were reportedly struck multiple times by bullets outside Whispers Bar and Grill in Wallkill. 

According to a witness, the unidentified shooter is a black man with a thin build and dreadlocks who stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, Town of Wallkill Police said.

He was reportedly wearing a black hat, skinny jeans and a white belt at the time of the incident and fled the scene in a charcoal gray Toyota Corolla. 

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Wallkill detectives at 845-692-6757.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.