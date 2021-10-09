Suspect At Large After Person Stabbed Inside Area Deli In 'Unprovoked' Attack, Police Say

A person "viciously" stabbed inside a deli in the area has police searching for the suspect.

The attack took place in Orange County around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Happy Deli at 321 Liberty St., in the City of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Police, officers arriving on the scene found a 42-year-old City of Newburgh resident had been stabbed multiple times in a vicious, unprovoked attack.

The victim required surgery and is expected to survive.

The crime scene was processed by members of the City of Newburgh Detective Division’s Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation of this assault is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509.

