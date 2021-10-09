Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Person Stabbed Inside Area Deli In 'Unprovoked' Attack, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A person was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Newburgh deli.
A person was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Newburgh deli. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person "viciously" stabbed inside a deli in the area has police searching for the suspect. 

The attack took place in Orange County around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Happy Deli at 321 Liberty St., in the City of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Police, officers arriving on the scene found a 42-year-old City of Newburgh resident had been stabbed multiple times in a vicious, unprovoked attack. 

The victim required surgery and is expected to survive.

The crime scene was processed by members of the City of Newburgh Detective Division’s Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation of this assault is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.