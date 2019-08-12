Suspect At Large After Nanuet Teen Found Shot In Ramapo Street

A suspect is on the loose after a teen who was found lying in the street overnight with a gunshot wound is now in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

Police in Rockland County responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road in Hillcrest. ‬at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

‪Arriving officers located the 19-year-old man from Nanuet suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Ramapo Police. ‬

‪Rockland Paramedics and Springhill Ambulance Corps initially transported the victim to Nyack Hospital. He has since been transferred to Westchester Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.

‪Ramapo Police received assistance from numerous police agencies including; Clarkstown Police, Orangetown Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Dept., New York State Police, Spring Valley Police, Suffern Police, and Westchester County Aviation. ‬

Police are not releasing any further information due to ongoing investigative efforts. ‬

Police say there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the neighborhood related to the incident. ‬

