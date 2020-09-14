Suspect At Large After 39-Year-Shot In Greenburgh

A suspect is at large after a man was shot in Westchester.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in Greenburgh in the area of Manhattan Avenue and Elm Street in the Fairview section of town.

The victim, a 39-year-old Greenburgh resident, is currently in stable condition at an area hospital, the Greenburgh Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Greenburgh Detectives at 914-989-1710.

