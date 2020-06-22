Suspect At Large After 28-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Westchester

The search is on for the shooter that gunned down a man in Westchester.

Police said that late on Saturday night, June 20, investigators responded to Fisher Court in White Plains where there was a report of a shooting.

According to police, upon arrival, officers found city resident Craig Saunders, 28, with a shotgun wound to his chest.

Saunders was treated at the scene by first responders and later was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the White Plains Police Department by calling 914-422-6111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.