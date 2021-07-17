Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Suspect Arrested With 'Ghost Gun' Outside Housing Complex In Area

Zak Failla
A ghost gun was recovered by a suspect after a shooting outside the Heritage Homes housing complex in New Rochelle.
A ghost gun was recovered by a suspect after a shooting outside the Heritage Homes housing complex in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

A 20-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after allegedly firing gunshots outside a Westchester housing complex, authorities announced.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the Heritage Homes housing complex on the block between Horton and Lincoln Avenues and Brook Street to Dewitt Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, where there were reports of shots fired.

Police said that upon arrival, responding officers found a man, later identified as New Rochelle resident Hayden Jaques-Samuels, fleeing from the area.

Further investigation found that Jaques-Samuels was in possession of a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” with no serial number. Detectives located multiple 9mm shell casings at two locations in the housing complex.

Jaques-Samuels was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said that his involvement in the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident has been asked to contact detectives at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300. 

