Suspect Arrested For String Of Westchester School Intrusions

A man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested after gaining and attempting to gain unauthorized access to schools in Westchester.

On Friday, Feb. 28, a new security guard at the Waverly School in Eastchester allowed a man to enter the building at approximately 2 p.m. after he claimed to be waiting for someone in maintenance, school officials said.

According to Eastchester Schools Superintendent Rob Glass, the intruder later asked to use a restroom, but instead entered a vacant teaching assistant’s office, where money was later reported missing.

It is alleged that Donald Bennett, 60, of New Rochelle, stole $65 and a BJ’s Club card while inside Waverly. He went through several other vacant offices, but didn’t take anything, before he was stopped by a hall monitor.

Bennett also allegedly entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale on Friday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 28. Police said that once the man was discovered, he was asked to leave the building and did so without incident. He also attempted to enter the B ronxville School, but was rebuffed.

Police investigators said that Bennett never came close to having any interaction with any of the students at any of the schools.

According to reports Bennett is a felon with multiple prior convictions for burglaries and other offenses.

Bennett has been arrested this week and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla and is scheduled to appear back in Eastchester Town Court on Wednesday, March 11.

