Suspect Apprehended After Returning To Scene Of Armed Bank Robbery In Area

A 51-year-old Westchester man was taken into police custody after returning to the scene of the crime of an alleged bank robbery, police said.

Investigators from the Yonkers Police Department responded to Wells Fargo on South Broadway in Yonkers at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, where there was a report of an armed robbery.

Police said that officers met with staff at the bank, who stated that a Hispanic man dressed in hospital scrubs and no shoes approached a teller with a knife, demanding money. He was handed more than $2,700 in cash and proceeded to flee the area, prompting a criminal investigation.

Detectives proceeded to interview witnesses, processed forensic evidence, and recovered surveillance video, Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said. Utilizing surveillance images and technology, investigators quickly identified a suspect and began a countywide search to track him down.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the same suspect entered the same bank at approximately 2:52 p.m. before quickly walking out. Politopoulos said that the suspect was followed by a bank employee, who said he boarded a Bee-Line bus.

Officers were able to locate the bus, boarded it, and placed the suspect, New Rochelle resident Henry Victor Nieves, who was arrested. Nieves was charged with first-degree robbery and arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court.

Following his arraignment, Nieves was remanded to the Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Sept. 13.

