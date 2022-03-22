Suspect Accused Of Assaulting Dad In Front Of Wife, Kids In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a father in front of his family, including two young children.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Friday, March 18, in Spring Valley.

An investigation revealed there was an altercation between a 28-year-old victim and and, at the time, unknown male suspect in the area of West Street and Hoyt Street, said Det. Reginald Anderson, of the Spring Valley Police.

"During the incident, it was reported that the suspect punched the victim in the face, in front of the victim's wife and two young children," Anderson said.

Following the investigation, on Sunday, March 20, police arrested 49-year-old Donald Lane, of Spring Valley, for the crime, Anderson said.

Lane was charged with assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Although an arrest was made, the Spring Valley Police Department continues to seek additional witnesses and/ or information related to this incident, Anderson said.

The public is urged to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

