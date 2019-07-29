Contact Us
Suffern Man Allegedly Steals Cell Phone, Drags Woman With Car During Domestic Dispute

A Suffern man was arrested after allegedly stealing a cell phone and dragging a woman with his vehicle.
A Suffern man was arrested after allegedly stealing a cell phone and dragging a woman with his vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 63-year-old man was arrested by Spring Valley Police after allegedly stealing a cell phone and then dragging a woman with his vehicle during a domestic dispute in Spring Valley.

The incident took place around 3:20 p.m., Friday, July 26, when Spring Valley police responded to a home for a robbery in progress, said Officer Matthew Galli.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that Anatoliy Bordovskyy, of Suffern, had been involved in an alleged domestic dispute with his significant other when he forcibly took her cell phone and then dragged her while driving away in his vehicle, Galli said.

The fight took place while there was a stay-away order in place, Galli added.

Bordovskyy was charged robbery, criminal contempt, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, and assault.

He was held for arraignment.

