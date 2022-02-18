Contact Us
Student Injuries Reported In Westchester School Bus Crash

Kathy Reakes
school bus
school bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

Five students and two adults aboard a school bus were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Westchester County.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area of Wolf's Lane in Pelham, near the Mount Vernon border.

According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, a small school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle. 

Five students and two adults aboard the bus were transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, he added.

