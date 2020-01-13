Strangers Found Drinking Beer In Man's Suffern Apartment Charged With Burglary, Police Say

Two men were arrested for alleged burglary after a Suffern resident came home and found the two sitting on his couch drinking beer.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, when the resident of an apartment on Lafayette Avenue came home and found the two men, sitting on the couch and drinking beer, said Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn.

The resident then asked who they were and what they were doing in his apartment and the men began to yell obscenities and fled the apartment with property belonging to the resident, the chief said.

Suffern Police Sgt. Jose Martinez and Officer Nick Careswell quickly responded to the area and upon obtaining a description located the suspects on Lafayette Avenue.

The suspects, a 40-year-old Spring Valley man and a 46-year-old upstate Cuddebackville man were taken into custody with the stolen items in their possession, Osborn said.

Both men were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.

Osborn said both men are two time convicted felons.

They are being held for arraignment at this time.

