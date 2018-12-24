Stranger Asks Girl To Get Into Car Near High School In Rockland, Police Say

Police are requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect who allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl to enter their vehicle around the area of Pearl River High School Saturday, Dec. 22 around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the girl was walking near the intersection of Mountainview Avenue and East Central Avenue when a vehicle stopped and a female with gray hair asked the girl for directions. The driver then asked the girl to enter her vehicle to show her how to get to her destination.

The young girl then noticed a black pickup truck stop behind the female’s vehicle. At this point, she went home immediately and alerted her parents.

“There is no better description of the driver or vehicles, nor do we believe there is any criminality involved at this time. The young girl did the right thing in this situation by leaving the scene, advising her parents, and advising Orangetown Police. We encourage all parents to have the conversation with their children as to the correct way to handle this situation if it were to ever occur,” Orangetown Police said.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.