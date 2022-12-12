Stony Point Woman Charged With Stabbing Mother To Death, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman is being held without bail after allegedly stabbing her mother to death.

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in Stony Point.

Stony Point Police responded to a home at 431 Willow Grove Road for a report of a woman who had been stabbed and was bleeding, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

When officers responded to the scene along with the Haverstraw Police and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, they found Doris Quispe, age 60, of Stony Point, who had been stabbed and slashed with a large knife, Becker said.

Quispe was declared dead at the scene, Becker said.

Becker said the suspect, identified as Marilyn Mora, age 25, of Stony Point, and Quispe's daughter was located at the scene and held by officers.

The weapon was located at the scene and secured by detectives.

Mora was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

