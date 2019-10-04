Stony Point Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

More than a dozen motorists in the Hudson Valley were arrested by New York State Police troopers for alleged impaired driving in the area.

Area residents charged include:

Westchester County

On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Gerardo Casarella, 56 of Hartsdale, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Thompson when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Kingston arrested Heather Sheehan, 53 of Red Hook, for DWI. She was traveling on Church Street in the village of Saugerties when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Peter Vieira, 33 of Lagrangeville, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 299 in the village of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Monroe arrested Leslie Dunbar, 54 of Goshen,. Troopers observed a vehicle stopped on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen with a flat tire. Upon interviewing the operator of the vehicle troopers determined that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Shane Cherry, 29 of Middletown, for DWI. He was involved in a single vehicle crash on State Route 6 in the town of Wawayanda. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Ari Fromm, 38 of Pomona, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in the town of Clarkstown when he drove through a DWI checkpoint. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Saturday, On Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Logan Moore, 20 of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 304 in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Sept. 27, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Kenneth Solomon Jr., 50 of Stony Point, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in the town of Clarkstown when he drove through a DWI checkpoint. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Sullivan County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Rochelle Cohen, 31 of Swan Lake, for DWI. She was traveling on Old Route 17 in the town of Rockland when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Wilder Cabrera, 27 of South Fallsburg, for DWI. He was involved in a vehicle crash with another vehicle on County Route 104 in the town of Fallsburg. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Marcos Cerrata Lopez, 39 of Kauneonga Lake, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17B in the town of Thompson when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Kingston arrested Timothy Gonyea, 53 of Shandaken, for DWI. He was traveling on Mount Ava Maria Road in the town of Shandaken when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Crystal Thomas, 30 of Highland, for Aggravated DWI (felony). She was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of Cairo when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Hamptonburg arrested Ricardo Quintana, 51 of New Paltz, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17K in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Cooper Larocque, 27 of New Paltz, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

