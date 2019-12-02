Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: School Districts Announce Early Dismissals
Police & Fire

Stony Point Resident Accused Of Bashing Another Man In Head

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Sullivan
Robert Sullivan Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly bashing another man in the head causing injuries.

Robert Sullivan, of Stony Point, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 24, around 2:40 p.m., after Stony Point Police responded to the area of Patriot Square for a report of an assault, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was bleeding profusely, Hylas said.

The victim told officers that Sullivan had allegedly hit him on the head with an unknown weapon and then fled the scene, Hylas said.

The victim was treated by EMS.

Police located Sullivan and arrested him for assault with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

An order of protection was also issued against Sullivan.

Sullivan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.