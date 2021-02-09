Stony Point Man Nabbed With Metal Knuckles During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Rockland County man was allegedly busted with metal knuckles during a routine traffic stop by state police.

Romario Gentiles, age 22, of Stony Point, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 6, following a stop on I-87 in Clarkstown, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, state police stopped Gentiles for a traffic violation. While interviewing Gentiles, troopers noticed a pair of metal knuckles fall out of a bag while he was retrieving his identification.

Gentiles was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.