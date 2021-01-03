Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: These Hudson Valley School Districts Had Most Cases This Fall
Police & Fire

Stolen Car Suspect Nabbed In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a New York City man who was driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester.
New York State Police arrested a New York City man who was driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A law enforcement tip led to the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers and the City of Peekskill Police Department received a tip shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, regarding a stolen 2020 Acura TL that was stolen out of New York City.

According to police, Peekskill Police officers were able to locate the allegedly stolen vehicle, which was being driven by New York City resident Tysean Lee on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt.

Lee, 25, was taken into custody without incident and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment in the town of Cortlandt Court, Lee was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. 

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Jan. 11 to respond to the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.