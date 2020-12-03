Stolen Car Rolls Into Cruiser After Teens Run From Cops In Area, Police Say

To evade pursuing police, three teens evading police in a stolen car jumped out of the moving vehicle, police said, which then rolled into a parked police cruiser in Ulster County.

A Kingston cop reportedly saw a 2015 Honda Civic he recognized, which had been reported stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 24, turning onto Farrelly Street from Flatbush Avenue at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

When the officer turned on his sirens and pursued the vehicle, the driver led the officer on a short chase from Farrelly Street to Gage Street onto Foxhall Avenue and then onto Derrenbacher Street, police said.

There, all of the vehicle's occupants jumped out of the vehicle, police said, including the driver.

Another officer reportedly apprehended 21-year-old Larry Santosky about a block away, while an officer caught up to 18-year-old Colleen Fisher more quickly.

Police said they are still searching for the vehicle's third occupant, an unidentified 19-year-old Kingston resident.

Santosky was charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief and arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said. Police said Fisher was issued traffic tickets and charged with the felony of fourth-degree possession of stolen property and several misdemeanors.

Both were released on appearance tickets for future court dates.

