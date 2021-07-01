State Police To Crack Down On Drunk, Drugged Driving Over July 4th Weekend

With the July 4th holiday just days away, New York State Police announced troopers will increase patrols and crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions during the weekend.

State troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide to keep highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel.

The campaign will begin Friday, July 2, and run through Monday, July 5.

Last year, the State Police issued nearly 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during the July 4th weekend. In addition, 180 people were arrested for DWI and there were 456 crashes and one fatality.

“Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers," said State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. "Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested. Stay safe and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”

During this enforcement period, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel roadways.

Troopers will be using both marked vehicles and unmarked vehicles as part of the operation. The unmarked vehicles allow troopers to easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving by blending in with everyday traffic.

The department said if you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

In addition, arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

State police offer these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community’s sober ride program;

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.