State Police Targeting Drivers Who Violate New York’s 'Move Over' Law In New Detail

New York State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive motorists during a special weeklong enforcement initiative known as "Speed Awareness Week."
New York State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive motorists during a special weeklong enforcement initiative known as "Speed Awareness Week." Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive motorists during a special weeklong enforcement initiative known as "Speed Awareness Week."

State Troopers will also actively patrol highway work zones to target drivers who violate New York’s "Move Over" law.

This initiative will be carried out alongside the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee from Thursday, August 1 to Wednesday, August 7. The campaign will coincide with the NASCAR racing event at Watkins Glen International Raceway, and the ultimate goal of the effort is to improve safe highway travel for all motorists and reduce speed-involved crashes.

Speeding continues to be among the leading causes of fatalities on New York’s highways. Officials say speeding contributes to approximately one-third of all fatal crashes in the state.

During the initiative, State Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles. Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) enable officers to more easily identify lawbreaking motorists. Heavy enforcement of speeding and other traffic violations will take place throughout the week.

State Troopers will also be targeting distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who aren’t properly bucked in and drivers that are violating New York’s Move Over law. During the August 2018 Speed Awareness Week campaign, State Troopers say they issued a total of 27,584 tickets, including 14,028 for speeding, 682 for distracted driving and 437 for Move Over law violations.

