Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Killed In Shooting During Apparent Robbery In Area
Police & Fire

State Police Release Photo Of Alleged Home Invader In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
State Police in Somers are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the pictured individual regarding a possible criminal trespass on Titicus Road in the town of North Salem. Photo Credit: New York State Police
State Police in Somers are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the pictured individual regarding a possible criminal trespass on Titicus Road in the town of North Salem. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize him?

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for criminal trespassing.

Troopers from the Somers barracks said that the man pictured above is wanted for allegedly trespassing on a Titicus Road in the town of North Salem.

Police said that in August, the man allegedly illegally entered the Titicus Road home before fleeing when he was confronted by a resident inside. No other information regarding the incident has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Investigator Dean Borgese in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600 and referring to case number 10397212. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.