State Police Release Photo Of Alleged Home Invader In Area

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for criminal trespassing.

Troopers from the Somers barracks said that the man pictured above is wanted for allegedly trespassing on a Titicus Road in the town of North Salem.

Police said that in August, the man allegedly illegally entered the Titicus Road home before fleeing when he was confronted by a resident inside. No other information regarding the incident has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Investigator Dean Borgese in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600 and referring to case number 10397212.

