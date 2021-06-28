Contact Us
Police & Fire

State Police Recover Two Drowning Victims In Separate Incidents In Region

The Matamoras Fire Department in Pike County, Pennsylvania assisted state police in searching for two drowning victims in the Delaware River in separate incidents.
The Matamoras Fire Department in Pike County, Pennsylvania assisted state police in searching for two drowning victims in the Delaware River in separate incidents. Photo Credit: The Matamoras Fire Department

State Police responded to two separate drownings over the weekend in the region.

Both bodies were recovered in Sullivan County.

The first incident took place around 10:35 p.m., Saturday, June 26, when state police responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a possible drowning on the Delaware River, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

The initial investigation indicates that Louis Pellot, age 31 of Brooklyn, entered the water from a campsite and became fatigued and was seen struggling in the water. 

He went under the water and was not seen. Pellot’s body was recovered by members of the Matamoras Fire Department.

The second incident took place around 4:49 p.m., Sunday, June 27, when state police from the Liberty barracks responded to the National Parks Service Station in the town of Lumberland in Sullivan County for a report of a missing swimmer on the Delaware River, Nevel said.

The Matamoras Fire Department.

The Matamoras Fire Department

Michael Cammett, age 24 of North Arlington, New Jersey, was rafting with friends in an inflatable raft. Cammett and friends entered the river at approximately 3 p.m. in two rafts that were tethered together. 

Cammett jumped into the river and did not resurface. 

Cammett’s body was located by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team.

The circumstances of both drownings are still under investigation.

