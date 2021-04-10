Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Info Emerges On Who's More Likely To Experience Vaccine Side Effects
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Portia Bedgood
Portia Bedgood Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize her?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a woman who was arrested on drug charges and later failed to show up in court.

Portia Bedgood, age 26, was arrested in Monroe after she was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on the Palisades Parkway last year.

Police said that following her arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance, Bedgood failed to return to court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for her arrest in Orange County.

Investigators described Bedgood as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.