Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Hudson Valley

Kenneth Desormes, 46
Kenneth Desormes, 46 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are searching for a man who was charged with a DWI in 2014 and never appeared in court. 

Kenneth Desormes, 46, was charged on Nov. 2 of 2014 after he was involved in a traffic accident on the New York State Thruway said State Police from Tarrytown. He stands at 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. 

Those with information pertaining to Desormes' whereabouts are asked to contact New York State Police by calling 518-436-2825 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

