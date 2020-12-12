Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Christina Coulter
Jemadar A. Thrasher, 31
Jemadar A. Thrasher, 31 Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man is wanted by state police for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. 

Jemadar A. Thrasher, 31, has reportedly been notified telephonically that a warrant is out for his arrest, but has not cooperated according to troopers. He is facing third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance charge.

Police said Thrasher has ties to the city of Poughkeepsie and last resided in the Cambria Heights area of Queens. He stands at 5-foot-9, weighs 170 has black hair and brown eyes. 

Those with knowledge of Thrasher's whereabouts are asked to contact State Police in Poughkeepsie at 845-677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.us.

