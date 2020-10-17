State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted After Incident In Hudson Valley

Police are asking the public's help in locating a man wanted after an incident in Northern Westchester.

New York State Police from the Somers barracks investigated a domestic dispute on Thursday, Oct. 15 at a residence on Route 35 in the town of Lewisboro.

The suspect, Zachary R. Itwaru, age 28, caused both property damage and physical injury to the victim, according to police.

Itwaru fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was contacted telephonically, said police.

Itwaru refused to cooperate and turn himself in, police said.

Itwaru is 5-foot10, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding his location is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case #9876138.

