State Police Identify Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

New York State Police have identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the area.

It happened around 9:35 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, on a busy stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, officers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 30.7 southbound on the parkway in Putnam Valley just south of Exit 31A for a report of a car off the roadway.

An investigation found the 1995 Toyota Tacoma, operated Douglas W. Day, age 55, of New York City, was traveling southbound, left the roadway for unknown reasons, and struck a tree.

Day was pronounced dead on scene by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation remains ongoing.

