State Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Fatal Crash On Area Roadway

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a fatal crash on an area roadway.

New York State Police in Highland are seeking the public’s assistance in Ulster County in attempting to ascertain information regarding a fatal crash last weekend in Gardiner.

Police said that the fatal crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on State Route 299.

No other information regarding the crash was initially released by State Police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact New York State Police Investigator Matthew Terwilliger in Highland by calling (845) 691-2922.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.