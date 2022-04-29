Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Stabbing Reported At High School In Rockland County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police are on scene at Spring Valley High School.
Police are on the scene of reported stabbing at a high school in the region.

The incident happened in Rockland County on Friday, April 29.

According to the Spring Valley Police, there is a large police presence at the school currently.

Police declined to provide additional information at this time.

Officials with the East Ramapo Central School did not return calls for information. 

Police are asking that anyone with information call 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

